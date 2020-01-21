Need to preserve and promote classical languages: Venkaiah

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu highlighted the need for preservation and promotion of classical languages which are the window to our past and civilisations of ancient India.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, who arrived in Venkatachalam of Nellore district by train, interacted with Telugu scholars and experts in Telugu language over luncheon on Monday, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Classical languages represent the knowledge and wisdom of our ancient thinks, scientists, poets, sages, doctors, philosophers and rulers. If we don’t preserve and sustain this link, we lose a very precious key to the treasure house we have all inherited.”

The Vice President, referring to reports, expressed concern over the fact that more than 40 languages or dialects in India are considered to be endangered and are believed to be heading towards extinction as only a few thousand people speak them.

The discussion with scholars centred around the promotion of classical Telugu language and the development of the ‘Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu’ (CESCT) which was set up under the Central Institute of Indian Languages in 2008.

Later, the Vice President witnessed ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’, showcasing the best of Telugu classical poetry, at Swarna Bharat Trust.

Mr. Naidu is on a two-day tour to Nellore.