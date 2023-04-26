ADVERTISEMENT

Need to include gender equality in college curriculum as per NEP guidelines, says Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson

April 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘Atrocities on college girls became a major concern and special care needed to be taken for their protection’

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma addressing students in Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Wednesday said that importance of gender equality needed to be included in curriculum as per the recommendations and guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP). She attended as the chief guest for a seminar on ‘Capacity Building and Personality Development of Women’ organised in the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the atrocities on college girls became a major concern and special care needed to be taken for their protection. She said that many awareness programmes were being organised in all the colleges in the State.

Ms. Padma said that the Commission was receiving nearly 600 petitions per year and appropriate action was being recommended to the police and other departments to resolve the grievances of applicants. Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani urged Ms. Padma to focus on women’s empowerment and skill development also so that the women would be able to get financial independence within no time. The Commission member G. Uma was also present.

