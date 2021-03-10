Need to imbibe values of freedom struggle: Chief Postmaster General

A special cover on Desabandhavi Duvvuri Subbamma was released by M.Venkateswarlu, Chief Postmaster General, AP Circle, during International Women’s Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkateswarlu said that Duvvuri Subbamma was the first woman freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. As a true Gandhian, she had worked for women empowerment and eradication of untouchability. She was incarcerated in Rajahmundry and Rayavellore Jails for her participation in civil disobedience movement and Salt Satyagraha. Duvvuri Subbamma had encouraged use of khadi and she used to distribute khadi clothes to the poor.
The Chief Postmaster General emphasised the need for imbibing the values of freedom struggle, particularly the values of swadeshi movement, in promoting local goods.
N. Somasekhara Rao, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Visakhapatnam Division, J Prasad Babu, Superintendent, RMS, Visakhapatnam Division, W. Nagaditya Kumar and P. Ananda Rao, Assistant Directors of the PMG, Visakhapatnam, also participated in the celebrations.
