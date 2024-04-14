Need to empower downtrodden sections, say BC associations

April 14, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Several backward classes associations representing Kapu, Velama, Telaga, Yadava and other communities asked political parties to empower BCs politically and economically in tune with the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who had strived for an egalitarian society.

Pulsus Group CEO and AP Backward Classes Association leader Gedela Srinubabu, BC Association’s State General Secretary Anepu Ramakrishna, Kapu Samajika Vedika president Rongali Ramarao and others garlanded statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that lack of livelihood opportunities for downtrodden sections was the root cause of inequality in North Andhra region. Kapu Sangham State vice- president Majji Apparao, Velama Assoiciation leader Siripurapu Ramachandrudu, Viswa Brahmana Sangham President Killampalli Achari and others were present.

