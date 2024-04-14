GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Need to empower downtrodden sections, say BC associations

April 14, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Several backward classes associations representing Kapu, Velama, Telaga, Yadava and other communities asked political parties to empower BCs politically and economically in tune with the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who had strived for an egalitarian society.

Pulsus Group CEO and AP Backward Classes Association leader Gedela Srinubabu, BC Association’s State General Secretary Anepu Ramakrishna, Kapu Samajika Vedika president Rongali Ramarao and others garlanded statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that lack of livelihood opportunities for downtrodden sections was the root cause of inequality in North Andhra region. Kapu Sangham State vice- president Majji Apparao, Velama Assoiciation leader Siripurapu Ramachandrudu, Viswa Brahmana Sangham President Killampalli Achari and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.