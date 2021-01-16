‘Need to educate women on consumer rights’

Karambir Kaur appointed AASRA’s women’s wing chief

“There is an increasing necessity to educate and motivate the consumer to be wary of the quality of the products and also the possible deficiencies in the services of the growing sector of public utilities,” said Karambir Kaur, who was appointed State president of the women’s wing of Advocates’ Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness (AASRA) at a meeting held here.

Ms. Kaur said she was happy to take up the social responsibility of empowering the consumers on their rights and equip them to be vigilant with a discerning eye to be able to protect themselves from wrongful act on the part of the trader.

Legal remedies

“Besides evolving legal remedies, we need to give them access to adequate information,” she said.

Chief patron of AASRA and an advocate in the state High Court Habeeb Sultan Ali said Ms. Kaur’s role would entail educating women on consumer rights

AASRA is an NGO established at the national-level by a group of advocates. Its main office is in Delhi, the corporate offices at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar. In AP, AASRA has been active since last year, trying to bring momentum to the Consumer Movement.

The Association’s national executive member Ravi Srinivasulu and State executive member Madhu Koneru were also present at the meeting.