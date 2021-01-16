‘Need to educate women on consumer rights’

“There is an increasing necessity to educate and motivate the consumer to be wary of the quality of the products and also the possible deficiencies in the services of the growing sector of public utilities,” said Karambir Kaur, who was appointed State president of the women’s wing of Advocates’ Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness (AASRA) at a meeting held here.
Ms. Kaur said she was happy to take up the social responsibility of empowering the consumers on their rights and equip them to be vigilant with a discerning eye to be able to protect themselves from wrongful act on the part of the trader.
Legal remedies
“Besides evolving legal remedies, we need to give them access to adequate information,” she said.
Chief patron of AASRA and an advocate in the state High Court Habeeb Sultan Ali said Ms. Kaur’s role would entail educating women on consumer rights
AASRA is an NGO established at the national-level by a group of advocates. Its main office is in Delhi, the corporate offices at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar. In AP, AASRA has been active since last year, trying to bring momentum to the Consumer Movement.
The Association’s national executive member Ravi Srinivasulu and State executive member Madhu Koneru were also present at the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath