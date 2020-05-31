Need to discourage use of tobacco products: experts

Prolonged lockdown may have caused untold miseries to people in general. But it has certainly benefited those who are addicted to smoking.

With non-availability of cigarettes and chewable tobacco, many persons have stopped using nicotine products for almost two months now.

Experts say people addicted to the vice can kick the habit permanently with proper guidance from doctors and moral support of family members.

‘Positive change’

“Lockdown has brought about a positive change among the smokers. Proper guidance of medical experts will help them overcome the addiction on a permanent basis,” says Ramesh Jagarapu, founder of Spandana Neuro Psychiatry in Vizianagaram.

Member of Indian Medical Association - Srikakulam and expert in neuropsychiatry Bendi Sairam has urged the government to undertake an anti-tobacco campaign on the lines of its initiative to discourage consumption of alcohol.

A few organisations are planing awareness programmes on Sunday on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’, which is observed on May 31 every year.

Disturbing figures

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) study, as many as 8 million people die every year due to consumption of tobacco. Around 1.2 million among them die due to passive smoking.

Around 10 lakh people have fallen prey to the addiction in India. Many people from the low-income groups are ruined financially as some of them spend at least ₹120 per day to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Many people in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were suffering from various forms of cancer due to their addiction to tobacco, says Voona Murali Krishna, MD of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

“People who chew tobacco will also have the habit of spitting in public places. This may result in spread of coronavirus quickly. That is why the government should ban sale of cigarettes and other products immediately,” said Dr. Murali.

“On the occasion of No Tobacco Day, youth should take an oath that they will not acquire the habit of smoking and other such vices,” he said.