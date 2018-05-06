‘Need to curb unbridled access to porn sites’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has hinted at bringing in a law to curb pornography in the State.

Addressing the media at the GGH here after visiting the family of the nine-year-old girl who was raped at Dachepalli recently, Mr. Naidu said pornography should be curbed in view of the rising sexual assaults against minors.

“Everyone has a mobile phone. We generally use them for personal use and business. But some are using them to watch pornography. We need to bring laws to control the unrestricted access to porn sites,” Mr. Naidu said.

He further said that we need to discuss about the incidents of atrocities against children in every town in the State.

“As Chief Minister of the united State, I was the first to break the silence on AIDS. I had launched a massive campaign on the disease then. Now, I appeal to the civil society to raise its voice and speak up on the issue,” he said.