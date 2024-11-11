Need to create awareness on Budget preparation among new MLAs, says Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu suggested that awareness be created about the general and agriculture Budgets to enable the members, mainly the debutants, to comment on them on the floor of the House and even give advice so that the exercise would be meaningful.

In his brief remarks on the Budgets that were presented in the Assembly by Ministers Payyavula Keshav (Finance) and K. Atchannaidu (Agriculture) on Monday, Mr. Patrudu said there were 84 first-time MLAs, 39 others who were elected for the second time and the rest were seniors.

The new ones needed to be aware of the Budget basics and the procedures that go into their preparation so that they would be properly equipped to express their opinions. The members were also supposed to know the allocations made to 39 departments.

Awareness should be created to make the whole affair inclusive, he observed, while adjourning the House to November 13 and noting that the purpose of not conducting any business on November 12 was to give time to the MLAs to go through the Budget papers and grasp the essence of them.