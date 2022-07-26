Andhra Pradesh

Need special action plan to tackle seasonal diseases, says Health Minister

Vidadala Rajini. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR
The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA July 26, 2022 03:24 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 02:49 IST

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini on Monday asked the authorities concerned to chalk out a special action plan to mitigate the prevalence and incidence of seasonal diseases in the State.

Ms. Rajini held a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department regarding seasonal diseases, monkeypox, COVID, family doctor and others. She asked the officials to implement all precautionary measures such as fogging, improving sanitation, distribution of mosquito nets, increasing the availability of malaria and dengue test kits and others.

She said severe action would be taken against the officials concerned if deaths due to seasonal diseases were reported.

Ms. Rajani said that the 'Family Doctor' programme would be launched across the State on August 15. She said under the programme every primary health centre in the State would have two doctors and one of them would be dedicated to the 104 mobile medical units which would visit all the villages.

The Minister said the government was going to introduce a new system wherein the health records of every person in the State would be made available to the family doctors at the PHCs and YSR Village Clinics.

Regarding COVID, Ms. Rajini asked officials to speed up booster dose administration to the eligible population in the State.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas, Special Secretary (Health) G.S. Naveen Kumar, YSR Arogyasri CEO Harindra Prasad, Public Health director U. Swarajya Lakshmi, DMHOs of all the districts and others were present.

