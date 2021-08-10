Need for tribal policy stressed at seminar

Vijayawada

10 August 2021 00:57 IST

Deputy CM addresses gathering virtually

Speakers at a two-day national seminar on ‘Tribal policies and programmes in India: Regional Reflections in the context of Globalisation’ stressed on the need for evolving a national tribal policy.

They also emphasised on the right to preservation of tribal language, culture and traditions. The tribesmen should be protected against the loss of identity, and allowed to thrive as a dynamic living culture, they said.

The seminar, organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Central for Regional Studies, University of Hyderabad, began on Monday.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani said that the State government was implementing the Navaratnalu programme to ensure the well-being of all with special focus on Scheduled Tribes (STs).

“The government has released ₹1,572.3 crore for the 2020-21 financial year and ₹1,202.76 crore was released for the 2021-22 financial year to various sections of ST beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. These case assistance programmes benefited the ST communities during the COVID 19 situation. The government is committed to taking policy initiatives and follow best practices towards tribal welfare and their development,” she said.

Union Joint Secretary (Tribal affairs) Navaljit Kapoor said that the Central government opened 740 Ekalavya schools in the country. The tribal sub-plan funds of both Central and State governments in the country would be about ₹2 lakh crore funds per annum. The implementation of the TSP, schemes and programmes for the tribal welfare was analysed recently, and some gaps were found. The governments need to focus their attention on the gaps, formulation of policies and planning, he said.

Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Kantilal Dande said that the government was taking many measures for the development of tribals in the State. Over 3.8 lakh acres of land was given to tribals in the State. Land would be developed for agricultural practices by dovetailing with MNREGS. Efforts were being made to understand the gaps and lapses in the implementation of the welfare programmes, he said.

University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao, Institute for Human Development, New Delhi, Viriginius Xaxa, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Ranjith Basha, Director E. Ravindra Babu, Engineer in Chief G. Prasad, Deputy Director D. Laxmi, advocate Palla Trinadha Rao, and Naga Raju Chikkala of Society for Social Audit Accountability and Transparency spoke.