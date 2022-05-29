Need for sensitising rural health staff on hospital-based infections stressed

Apollo Hospitals’ Total Health initiative and the Reckitt-Dettol’s Banega Swasth India organises traning programme

Medical and paramedical staff attending a training programme at Apollo Total Health project office at Aragonda near Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Apollo Hospitals’ Total Health initiative and the Reckitt-Dettol’s Banega Swasth India jointly organised a two-day “Infection Control Training Programme” for the medical and paramedical staff from the government and private hospitals at the Total Health building at Aragonda village, which concluded on Saturday.

Narendra Saini, a member of the Global Hygiene Council and general secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), presented a series of modules on infections, infection prevention, standard precautions, hand washing techniques, safe injection and infusion practices, disinfection, and cleaning equipment.

He stressed the urgency to initiate steps for monitoring infection controls and disposal of biomedical waste in hospitals and clinics. The training programme included practical sessions on the easy and effective understanding of the infection control steps, government guidelines, and Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs).

Subbanna, Chief Executive Officer (Apollo Total Health) said that the training programmes would be a continuous process, with a prime focus on sensitising the health workers in the rural areas about the effective measures to control the hospital-based infections.

Medical faculty, nursing community and lab technicians from the Apollo Medical College and government district headquarters hospital from Chittoor had participated in the programme and were presented with certificates.