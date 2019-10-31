Need for network connectivity in remote areas stressed

Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) R.P.Sisodia emphasised the need for last-mile connectivity in Agency areas where there are many hamlets which are cut off from civilisation.

Mr. Sisodia, along with DoT Advisor K. Ramchand and BSNL Chief General Manager V.V.S. Raghava Kumar, inaugurated the workshop on ‘Role of Internet Service Providers in Development of Integrated Digital Infrastructure’ organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) at the School of Planning and Architecture in the city on Wednesday.

5G technology

Addressing the inaugural session, he said that people living in remote hamlets located deep in the forest and on the hilltops are cut off from civilisation and it takes two to three days to communicate both ways even in case of a health emergency.

“We have incidents of emergencies every day in the hamlets. We plan to provide communication in the remote areas in the next two years. 5G technology could further revolutionise the way government services are provided in the future. But still some parts of the country remain backwards and the internet is seen as a luxury,” he said.

“We have requested DoT to provide a mobile network in the tribal villages as early as possible and for the meantime, we have asked for satellite phones to communicate with residents in hamlets,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that DoT is proactive in extending support to establish communication in the tribal areas. Mr. Ramchand said that the role of government and private sector is important in providing communication services in the rural pockets.

“DoT will play the role of the facilitator for the government and the ISPs in doing so,” he said.

“As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DoT is aimed at providing 50 MBPS internet to every individual and 1 GBPS internet to villages,” Mr. Ramchand said.

He further asked ISPs to exert caution and keep a watch on users consuming a huge amount of data.

Representatives of various ISPs and organisations including National Security Council Secretariat, Tangarine Ltd, Tanzania, Broadband India Forum, OnSky Ltd, Fortinet, Tata Communications and others took part in the workshop.