Need for multi-disciplinary collaborative research stressed

April 13, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy on April 13 (Saturday) underscored the need to promote multi-disciplinary collaborative research. He was speaking at the first summit of research scholars hosted by SRM University-AP in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to reinforce research within academic circles and herald a new phase of learning. Vice-Chancellor of YSR University of Health Sciences K. Babji, director of School of Planning and Architecture Ramesh Srikonda, M. Balakrishna from IIT-Delhi, vice-chancellor of SRM University-AP Manoj K. Arora, registrar R. Prem Kumar spoke at the programme.

