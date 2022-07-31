Need for improving infra at police stations in new districts: DGP

kHe will inaugurate Forensic Science Lab, first in Rayalaseema, at Anantapur today

kHe will inaugurate Forensic Science Lab, first in Rayalaseema, at Anantapur today

Police stations, Superintendents of Police’s residence, and other infrastructure in the new districts need to be improved for effective working of the staff, which in turn will be useful in improving services provided to people, said Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy here on Saturday.

The DGP inspected the District Police Office and other newly-created facilities at Puttaparthi along with Deputy Inspector General of Police M. Ravi Prakash, Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh and Anantapur SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.

The DGP assured the personnel that all basic infrastructure and facilities would be provided for their effective functioning. While reviewing the crime scenario in the district, he said cyber crime incidents were on the rise.

All police stations in the State would be linked to ‘Cyber Data Analytics’ wing and the process was already in progress, he said. This will give access to individual police stations, access to data centres of other States also, he explained.

The DGP will inaugurate a Forensic Science Laboratory at the Police Training Centre in Anantapur on Sunday. This is the first time such a laboratory is coming up in Rayalaseema. Hitherto, samples had to be sent to Hyderabad.