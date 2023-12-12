Need for economic corridors in Vizianagaram district stressed

December 12, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Pulsus Group Chief Executive Officer and leader of AP Other Backward Classes Association, Gedela Srinubabu, here on Monday, said that the establishment of economic corridors in Vizianagaram district is essential to ensure its sustainable growth as the district has been witnessing an unprecedented migration of workers in the absence of livelihood opportunities locally. At a meeting organised by Pulses Group, a health informatics and digital marketing firm, to explore growth opportunities in the district, he said that the establishment of industries for the promotion of tribal and agro-based products, and the promotion of marine products would generate economic activity in the district. Nellimarla MLA Badukonda Srinivasa Rao, economist Boda Ramakrishna, representatives of farmers’ associations Rongali Ramarao, Meesala Nageswara Rao, Kota Murthinaidu were among those present.