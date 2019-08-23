Need five years to put finances back on track, says Buggana

As controversies rage one after another in just little over 60 days in office, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has sought to turn the tables on the TDP saying that the opposition party is “unable to tolerate” the YSRCP governance in the State.

The TDP, which could not do anything in its rule, is in an “extreme hurry” to chase the State government and divert the attention of the people, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy says.

Capital vs Capital city

The TDP is raking up issues out of nothing, and the “shifting of Capital” is one such controversy. The government is examining the so-called city per se, but not the Capital. People need to understand the difference between the Capital and Capital city, he says.

In an interview with The Hindu on Thursday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the TDP was worried that the skeletons would fall from the closet as the State government was firm on examining its “shoddy deals.”

The Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) were being reviewed as we have to come down to reality somewhere. The government was reiterating the Discoms’s request to cancel the agreements. “The Discoms have to pay ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore per day on higher tariff,” he said. Taking a cue from Telangana, the State government was planning to sell sand through the APMDC on a ‘no-profit-no-loss’ basis. The move might add about ₹1,000 crore revenue to the coffers, which hitherto was going into the pockets of the TDP leaders, he alleged.

‘Naidu lacks acumen’

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no financial acumen, the Minister said. The borrowings and liabilities to the GSDP during his rule had shot up. A major chunk of borrowings was going towards payment of interest on loans.

The government would have to clear the off-budget borrowings from corporations such as Civil Supplies.

The government would continue the welfare schemes such as Anna Canteen, but maybe subsumed into other schemes, he asserted.

The World Bank had doubts about the erstwhile government.

They said the WB did not give loan.

“If you ask me, it is great to survive without loans. It may not be possible to run the government without borrowings, but we want to minimise, utilise appropriately and not fritter away the borrowings, if any. It takes a whole five years for us to put the State’s finances back on track,” he said.