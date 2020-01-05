Need 50% reservation for BCs in State Assemblies, says Krishnaiah

The national president of Backward Classes Welfare Association (BCWA) R. Krishnaiah demanded that the government must table a bill in parliament granting 50% reservation to BCs in the State Assemblies.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr. Krishnaiah threatened protests if the bill is not passed in parliament.

“We plan to launch agitations across the country to achieve BC reservation,” he added.

He criticised the BJP government for not supporting the BC bill tabled by YSRCP in parliament. Mr. Krishnaiah said that 14 parties had given support to the bill in parliament. However the bill could not be passed as the BJP had not supported it, he said.

The BCWA national president called on all political parties to come together and make sure that BC bill is passed.

He praised BJP for giving the Prime Minister post to a BC, and called it a historical move.

Later talking about political representation of BCs in the country, Mr. Krishnaiah claimed that BCs are under represented. “While BCs are 56% of the total population, only 14% of politicians belong to BC communities,” he claimed.