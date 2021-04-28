NECL-led joint venture firm bags Ramayapatnam port project

VIJAYAWADA

28 April 2021 23:40 IST

It quotes ₹2,634 crore for the project to be constructed on EPC basis

A joint venture firm led by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. (NECL) has emerged as the successful bidder for the construction of the proposed greenfield port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district.

The government had on Tuesday approved the technical and financial bids submitted by the NECL, which quoted ₹2,634 crore for the project to be constructed on EPC basis.

Permission had since been accorded to the CEO of AP Maritime Board to issue the letter of acceptance to the NECL-led joint venture entity, as per G.O. Rt No.16 issued by Special Chief Secretary (infrastructure & investment) R. Karikal Valaven.

Advertising

Advertising

The Ramayapatnam port is going to be developed as an all-weather port, and it has a provision for a dry dock / ship lift facility, LNG berths, and fishing harbour.

The port has a 12.60-metre draft that can handle Panamax size vessels of 80,000 DWT in the first phase of the project and 1,25,000 DWT vessels later, and Cape size vessels ultimately.

It will cater to bulk cargo (coal, ore etc.), containers, and various commodity raw materials. It will also have permanent marine facilities required for mechanised cargo handling, transportation and storage to meet the demands of trade and shipping activities.