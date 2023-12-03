NECL and Madhava Projects Limited flouted mining norms at quarries in Anakapalli district, Environment Ministry informs NGT

December 03, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Vijayawada Sub-Office, has ascertained that the Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL) and Madhava Projects Limited have committed violations in mining red metal, building stone and gravel, at the quarries located at Vooderu village in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

In an inspection report submitted to the Chennai Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), P. Suresh Babu, Scientist-D of MoEF&CC Vijayawada Sub-Office, stated that the two companies were liable to pay a compensation of ₹92.50 crore for “flouting the norms” related to the areas for which leases had been obtained and despatch of the construction material.

He mentioned that the mining activity was being carried out without the Consent for Establishment and Consent for Operation from the A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPCB), and prior environmental clearances from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, except for one out of the 10 impugned lease areas.

Further, Mr. Babu apprised the NGT that all the 10 mining leases were amalgamated and being operated as a single mine lease without the approval from the Director of Mines & Geology, and two borewells were being operated without prior permission from the competent authority.

Mr. Babu sought some time for assessing the damage caused to the environment and the cost of restoration, and to study remedial measures for abatement of pollution.

The inspection of the mines was done as per the NGT orders in an original application filed by P. Eswara Rao of Visakhapatnam against the illegal mining and stone crushing activities allegedly being carried out in the village for the last 25 years.

