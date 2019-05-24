Neck-and-neck race for Vizag Lok Sabha seat

It was a keen battle for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat with two new candidates — YSRCP’s M.V.V. Satyanarayana and TDP’s M. Sri Bharat — running a neck-and-neck race.

At the time of reporting, Mr. Satyanarayana had polled 3,99,759 votes against Mr. Bharat’s 3,93,339.

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana, who joined the Jana Sena Party a few days before the election and contested the Lok Sabha seat here, polled 2,58,177 votes so far, reflecting the impact he has had on the electorate in a short span of time.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader D. Purandeswari, who had represented the constituency before, lagged far behind with 30,433 votes.

Mr. Satyanarayana and Mr. Bharat are in a see-saw race with the majority of the former increasing by a few thousand and narrowing down to a few hundred and improving again with each passing round.

Mr. Satyanarayana has been in charge of the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha for YSRCP much before the elections and has extensively coordinated with party cadres. The party is doing well in the rural areas of the district, which seemed to have worked in his favour.

The TDP performing well in the Assembly constituencies, particularly in the city, stood Mr. Bharat in good stead. Being the grandson of the late TDP leader M.V.V.S. Murthi, Mr. Bharat has been able to connect to the party cadres and run a good campaign in tandem with the sitting MLAs. Not announcing his name in the first list by TDP left him with a relatively shorter campaign duration.