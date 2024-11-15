Nearly one lakh devotees take part in 11-km Giri Pradakshina at Annavaram temple

ANNAVARAM

Nearly one lakh devotees took part in Giri Pradakshina, walking for 11 kilometres surrounding the Annavaram hill on the campus of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram in Kakinada district.

The Giri Pradakshina is an annual ritual held on the day of Karthika Pournami. The Pradakshina began at the main temple and ended down the hill, covering the Pampa river and the national highway. The devotees, along with their family members, took part in the event.

Guarded by the security personnel, police and medical and health staff, the Pradakshina commenced at 8 a.m. and concluded by 5 p.m.

“At least one lakh devotees have turned up for the Giri Pradakshina on Friday. The darshan of the devotees who completed the Pradakshina was peaceful by evening,” according to an official release issued by the Endowments Department.

