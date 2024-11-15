 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly one lakh devotees take part in 11-km Giri Pradakshina at Annavaram temple

Published - November 15, 2024 07:26 pm IST - ANNAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees taking part in Giri Pradakshina at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple campus at Annavaram in Kakinada district on Friday.

Devotees taking part in Giri Pradakshina at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple campus at Annavaram in Kakinada district on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ANNAVARAM

Nearly one lakh devotees took part in Giri Pradakshina, walking for 11 kilometres surrounding the Annavaram hill on the campus of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram in Kakinada district. 

The Giri Pradakshina is an annual ritual held on the day of Karthika Pournami. The Pradakshina began at the main temple and ended down the hill, covering the Pampa river and the national highway. The devotees, along with their family members, took part in the event. 

Guarded by the security personnel, police and medical and health staff, the Pradakshina commenced at 8 a.m. and concluded by 5 p.m. 

“At least one lakh devotees have turned up for the Giri Pradakshina on Friday. The darshan of the devotees who completed the Pradakshina was peaceful by evening,” according to an official release issued by the Endowments Department.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.