Nearly half of SC Sub-Plan budget spent by July, says Social Welfare Minister

He said the allocation in the 2023-24 budget for the SC Sub-Plan component stood at more than ₹20,000 crore and asked the officials to prepare proposals to ensure 100% utilisation of the funds

September 01, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat in Guntur district on Thursday. Photo: Special Arrangement

At least 10% of the total budget in the previous year was allocated for the Scheduled Caste Sub-plan and the departments concerned should utilise the funds, said Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna during a review meeting at the Secretariat in Guntur district on August 31 (Thursday). 

He said the allocation in the 2023-24 budget for the SC Sub-Plan component stood at more than ₹20,000 crore and asked the officials to prepare proposals to ensure 100% utilisation of the funds. The government had spent more than ₹9,200 crore, nearly half of the total allocation, by July, he said.

The government allocated an additional amount of nearly ₹1,500 crore this time when compared to that of 2022-23 financial Year, the Minister said.

