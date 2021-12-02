Nearly half of COVID deaths in the past month reported from Krishna

State reports one death and 167 new cases in the past day

The State has again reported only one death and 159 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district, which has reported nearly half of the deaths reported in the State during the past month. While the State saw 62 deaths due to COVID since November 2, Krishna reported 27 deaths. Krishna also to continues have the highest death rate at 1.21%.

During the past day, 29,263 samples with a positivity rate of 0.54% were tested. The overall positivity rate of the 3.047 crore samples tested was 6.80%.

The number of recoveries slightly increased to 20,56,670 with 169 patients recovering in the past day. The number of active cases decreased to 2,138 and the recovery rate remains at 99.20%.

Visakhapatnam reported 28 infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (23), West Godavari (21), Guntur (18), Nellore (18), Krishna (15), Anantapur (13), East Godavari (10), Srikakulam (5), Vizianagaram (3), Kadapa (2), Prakasam (2) and Kurnool (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,706), Chittoor (2,48,076), West Godavari (1,79,667), Guntur (1,78,903), Visakhapatnam (1,58,460), Anantapur (1,58,058), Nellore (1,46,882), Prakasam (1,38,711), Kurnool (1,24,198), Srikakulam (1,23,451), Krishna (1,20,307), Kadapa (1,15,878) and Vizianagaram (83,060).