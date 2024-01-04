ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 85 YSRCP MLAs refuse to contest in 2024 elections: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh 

January 04, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nara Lokesh stated that nothing could save the YSRCP and that the MLAs and MPs could sense the people’s anger. 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Nara Lokesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh said in a message on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on January 4 that the fear of defeat that crept into the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was evident from the refusal of 85 MLAs to contest in the 2024 elections from their own constituencies.

He stated that nothing could save the YSRCP and that the MLAs and MPs could sense the people’s anger. 

Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP was going to ‘sink’ after the general elections and that while 35 MLAs have already refused to contest again, he heard that 50 more MLAs were reluctant to face the elections as the ruling party candidates in the respective constituencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US