Nearly 85 YSRCP MLAs refuse to contest in 2024 elections: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh 

January 04, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh said in a message on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on January 4 that the fear of defeat that crept into the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was evident from the refusal of 85 MLAs to contest in the 2024 elections from their own constituencies.

He stated that nothing could save the YSRCP and that the MLAs and MPs could sense the people’s anger.

Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP was going to ‘sink’ after the general elections and that while 35 MLAs have already refused to contest again, he heard that 50 more MLAs were reluctant to face the elections as the ruling party candidates in the respective constituencies.

