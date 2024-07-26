ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 8,000 Godavari flood victims get essential commodities in Chintoor Agency

Published - July 26, 2024 08:45 pm IST - CHINTOOR

Road connecting Chhattisgarh with Andhra Pradesh in Chintoor mandal reopened as the Sabari waters recede

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Officials distributing essential commodities in the flood-affected tribal habitations in Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday.

Authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Chintoor, completed distribution of essential commodities to nearly 8,000 flood-affected people taking shelter in 60 relief camps along the rivers Godavari and Sabari by Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road connecting Chhattisgarh with Andhra Pradesh in Chintoor Mandal was reopened as the Sabari waters receded.

At least 170 habitations remained cut off from their mainland despite a fall in the inflows to the Godavari. The habitations in the Papikonda hill range were the worst-hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ITDA Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya, essential commodities and lights were being supplied through boats in response to the grievances from the affected people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Konaseema region, more than 5,000 farmers suffered as horticulture crops in 1,596 hectares were damaged due to the Godavari floods. The horticulture crops, primarily banana, were inundated for five days. Paddy that was sown recently in more than 3,300 hectares was completely damaged in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. Joint Collector T. Nishanthi inspected the distribution of commodities and medical camps at P. Gannavaram, Uppalaguptam and Mummudivaram mandals.

The inflow was more than 12 lakh casecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US