Nearly 8,000 Godavari flood victims get essential commodities in Chintoor Agency

Road connecting Chhattisgarh with Andhra Pradesh in Chintoor mandal reopened as the Sabari waters recede

Published - July 26, 2024 08:45 pm IST - CHINTOOR

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Officials distributing essential commodities in the flood-affected tribal habitations in Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday.

Officials distributing essential commodities in the flood-affected tribal habitations in Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday.

Authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Chintoor, completed distribution of essential commodities to nearly 8,000 flood-affected people taking shelter in 60 relief camps along the rivers Godavari and Sabari by Friday.

The road connecting Chhattisgarh with Andhra Pradesh in Chintoor Mandal was reopened as the Sabari waters receded.

At least 170 habitations remained cut off from their mainland despite a fall in the inflows to the Godavari. The habitations in the Papikonda hill range were the worst-hit.

According to ITDA Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya, essential commodities and lights were being supplied through boats in response to the grievances from the affected people.

In the Konaseema region, more than 5,000 farmers suffered as horticulture crops in 1,596 hectares were damaged due to the Godavari floods. The horticulture crops, primarily banana, were inundated for five days. Paddy that was sown recently in more than 3,300 hectares was completely damaged in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. Joint Collector T. Nishanthi inspected the distribution of commodities and medical camps at P. Gannavaram, Uppalaguptam and Mummudivaram mandals.

The inflow was more than 12 lakh casecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

