Nearly 80% appear for APSET across Andhra Pradesh

April 28, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test-2024 (APSET) conducted by Andhra University across the State on Sunday registered an attendance of nearly 80%.

APSET Member-Secretary G.M.J. Raju said that 79.97% of 38,078 candidates who applied appeared for the test, while 7,627 candidates were absent.

In Visakhapatnam, AU Registrar M. James Stephen examined the pattern of examination in two examination halls, and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the test.

The test was conducted at 79 centers spread over eight regional locations in the State. Candidates aspiring for the posts of lecturer and assistant professor wrote the test for 30 subjects.

The percentage of candidates who appeared for the test was as follows: Visakhapatnam 79.25, Rajahmundry 79.57, Nellore 79.4, Anantapur 83.4, Tirupati 82.6, Kadapa 84.83, and Kurnool 81.69.

The examination was conducted in accordance with G.O. Ms. No. 47 of the Higher Education Department and Reaccreditation of UGC, New Delhi, for recruitment and promotion of lecturers and assistant professors in universities and degree colleges as per the UGC updated guidelines of 2023. The candidates submitted their applications online before March 6 without late fee.

“There is no age limit for appearing for APSET. In the event of any ineligibility being detected by the APSET at any stage, the candidature will be cancelled and they shall be liable for legal action. APSET does not verify the information provided by the candidates during online registration, and hence the candidature will be purely provisional, subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria,” an APSET official said.