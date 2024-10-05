ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 7,000 children suffering from malnourishment in West Godavari district: Collector

Published - October 05, 2024 07:08 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Ch. Nagarani speaking at a meeting with health officials in Bhimavaram on Saturday.

District Collector Ch. Nagarani on Saturday said that nearly 7,000 children have been suffering from malnutrition in West Godavari district. All the stakeholders including doctors and officials of Department of Women Development and Child Welfare reviewed the causes on the rise in number of maternal mortalities and infant mortalities in a meeting chaired by Ms. Nagarani. 

Addressing the officials, Ms. Nagarani said, “The malnourishment among the children belonging to Erukula and Yanadi tribes is alarming. Nearly 7,000 children are suffering from malnourishment. The children should be fed properly with the support of various schemes being implemented at the ground level”.

Ms. Nagarani has warned of stringent actions against the doctors of the government hospitals for any negligence in the treatment of pregnant women. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. D. Maheswara Rao, District Women Development and Child Welfare Officer Dr. B. Sujatha and other officials were present.

