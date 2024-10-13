GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 70 injured in ‘Banni’ festival at Devaragattu in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district

Despite the efforts of the police to stop the bloodshed, thousands of people from at least 10 villages participated in the festival

Published - October 13, 2024 10:23 am IST - Kurnool

Hareesh P
Welding sticks, people from Neraniki, Neraniki Tanda and Kothapeta ‘fought’ with the other villagers to prevent them from coming near the Mala Malleswara Swamy idols.

Welding sticks, people from Neraniki, Neraniki Tanda and Kothapeta ‘fought’ with the other villagers to prevent them from coming near the Mala Malleswara Swamy idols. | Photo Credit: File photo

Nearly 70 persons suffered injuries in the annual ‘karrela samaram’, popularly known as the ‘Banni Festival’ held at Devaragattu late on Saturday (October 13, 2024) night.

Despite the efforts of the police to stop the bloodshed, thousands of people from at least 10 villages participated in the festival. Welding sticks, people from Neraniki, Neraniki Tanda and Kothapeta ‘fought’ with the other villagers to prevent them from coming near the Mala Malleswara Swamy idols.

Though police were present in large numbers, the villagers clashed with sticks, leading to injuries to nearly 70 people. They were treated in the temporary medical camps set up at Devaragattu.

Meanwhile, two devotees from Karnataka met with a fatal accident on their way to Devaragattu. According to information reaching in Kurnool, the two-wheeler on which the deceased were travelling fell into a roadside ditch, killing them instantly.

Published - October 13, 2024 10:23 am IST

festivals / culture (general) / Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief / Kurnool

