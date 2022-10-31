Andhra Pradesh

Nearly 62.33 lakh pensions to be distributed from November 1 to 5

The Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) Department released ₹1,585.60 crore towards distribution of 62.33 lakh pensions for the month of October payable from November 1 to 5, according to a press release by Deputy CM and Minister for PR&RD, B. Mutyala Naidu. 

He stated that the old aged people, widows and physically-challenged persons account for a vast chunk of the pensions to be distributed at the doorsteps of beneficiaries through biometric-, iris- and facial authentication in real-time.  

A total of 2.66 lakh ward and village volunteers and 15,000 Ward Welfare Development Secretaries and education assistants will give away the pensions. The process will be monitored from call centres opened in DRDA offices. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
pension and welfare
welfare
welfare
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 1:19:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nearly-6233-lakh-pensions-to-be-distributed-from-november-1-to-5/article66076493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY