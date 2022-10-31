Nearly 62.33 lakh pensions to be distributed from November 1 to 5

The process will be monitored from call centres opened in DRDA offices.

The process will be monitored from call centres opened in DRDA offices.

The Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) Department released ₹1,585.60 crore towards distribution of 62.33 lakh pensions for the month of October payable from November 1 to 5, according to a press release by Deputy CM and Minister for PR&RD, B. Mutyala Naidu.

He stated that the old aged people, widows and physically-challenged persons account for a vast chunk of the pensions to be distributed at the doorsteps of beneficiaries through biometric-, iris- and facial authentication in real-time.

A total of 2.66 lakh ward and village volunteers and 15,000 Ward Welfare Development Secretaries and education assistants will give away the pensions. The process will be monitored from call centres opened in DRDA offices.