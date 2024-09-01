Nearly 30 YSRCP corporators ready to join TDP in Nellore

In a major setback to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in SPSR Nellore district, 29 corporators are reportedly looking to switch their loyalties to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The YSRCP was already washed out in the district in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held earlier this year. Much before the municipal elections, the YSRCP is likely to suffer another shock as many of its corporators are ready to jump ship.

According to reliable sources, 16 YSRCP corporators are in touch with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, while another 13 corporators have sought the permission of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy to join the TDP. However, the MLA has reportedly given the green light only to four corporators to join the party so far.

YSRCP corporators from 17th and 18th divisions — Peneti Sudhakar and Ashok Naidu — paid a courtesy call on the TDP MLA at his office on Saturday. YSRCP corporator from 32nd Division Avinash also reportedly met him. On the same day, the corporator from the 34th division also reportedly sent feelers evincing interest in joining the TDP.

“Almost all YSRCP corporators are willing to join the TDP, but I am waiting for the local leaders’ nod to accept them. Some of these members are facing allegations in the forgery case levelled against the former Municipal Commissioner. We will accept those who are not ensnared in any legal issues,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy told The Hindu.

“Eight corporators are already with me and six are in support of Mr. Narayana. The stage is set for 11 members to join the TDP. The YSRCP will draw a blank in the municipal elections,” he said.

Out of 54 divisions in the urban local body, the YSRCP swept all seats in the 2021 civic polls. Mr. Sridhar Reddy, then a legislator from the YSRCP, was crucial in bringing TDP contenders into YSRCP. Now, he is again playing a key role in wooing the YSRCP corporators into the TDP.

