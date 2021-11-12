Nearly 22,274 hectares of paddy destroyed due to rain in East Godavari

KAKINADA:

12 November 2021 11:47 IST

Farmers were told to postpone harvesting activity to avoid further loss.

Paddy crop remains under the sheet of water in above 724 hectares while paddy in above 22,274 hectares has collapsed in the 27 Mandals due to continuous rainfall reporting over the past two days across the East Godavari district.

The paddy harvest has just begun Mandapeta, Ramachandrapuram and Anaparthi Assembly segments and the farmers in the other parts including Konaseema are preparing for the harvesting activity. The total extent of land under the paddy is above 2.25 lakh hectares in the Kharif 2021-22 in the district.

East Godavari Joint Director (Agriculture) N. Vijaya Kumar has appealed to the farmers to postpone the harvesting for some days to avoid further damage to the harvested paddy.

The Agriculture Department authorities are enumerating the damaged paddy. The farmers have been assured that paddy procurement would begin within a few days through 1018 Rythu Barosa Kendras.

Fishing

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has directed the fisherfolk to stop marine fishing due to unsupportive weather.