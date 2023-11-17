Nearly 15.75 crore passengers travelled in railways in SCR in last seven months

November 17, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) has transported about 15.75 crore passengers in the zone from April to October, this year of which more than 90% of them travelled in sleeper and general coaches.

Of the total, as many as 14.32 crore passengers travelled in sleeper and general bogies, and 1.43 crore people booked AC coaches in the last seven months.

“Compared to the previous financial year, the number of passengers travelled in air-conditioned coaches has increased by 27 lakh, and 1.01 crore rise in number of passengers in non-AC coaches,” the railway authorities said in a release on November 17.

“SCR has been monitoring continuously in the routes where there is high demand, especially during festivals and holidays. In all, 664 trains were operated per day to facilitate the passengers,” SCR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Rakesh said.

“SCR Zone has been taking various measures to run special trains, augmentation of coaches and provide additional stoppages to extend rail services to more number of passengers,” the CPRO said.

“Of the 664 trains operated, 349 were mail and express trains, 209 were passenger special trains and 106 were Multi Model Transport System (MMTS) trains,” Mr. Rakesh said.

“At the national-level, Indian Railways was operating about 10,748 trains per day, and about 372 crore passengers were transported in general and sleeper coaches. While 18.2 crore passengers travelled in AC coaches from April to October, 2023,” the CPRO said.