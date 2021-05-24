Nearly 13k new cases, 96 deaths reported in A.P.

Positivity rate of 58,000 samples at 22%

The State reported 96 deaths due to COVID and 12,994 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Only 58,835 samples were tested during the past day, but the positivity rate was 22.09% which was higher than the previous day. The overall positivity rate of the 1.867 crore samples was at 8.53%.

The cumulative tally increased to 15,93,821 and the toll reached 10,222. The recovery rate increased to 86.57% as 18,373 patients have recovered in the past day. The overall recoveries stand at 13,79,837 and 2,03,762 were undergoing treatment in the State.

Chittoor tops deaths

Chittoor has again reported the highest death toll in the past day with 14 new deaths. It was followed by Kurnool and Vizianagaram which reported 10 new deaths each. Anantapur reported nine and East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported eight deaths each.

Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Srikakulam reported seven new deaths each while West Godavari reported four and Prakasam reported three. Kadapa which has been reporting fewer deaths only reported two deaths in the past day.

Most of the districts reported less than a thousand new infections, while East Godavari reported the highest tally of 2,652 cases. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (1,690), Chittoor (1,620), Anantapur (1,047), Kadapa (874), Srikakulam (864), Kurnool (856), West Godavari (706), Prakasam (703), Guntur (670), Vizianagaram (535), Nellore (503) and Krishna (274).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,08,508), Chittoor (1,76,630), Guntur (1,43,700), West Godavari (1,32,987), Anantapur (1,29,741), Visakhapatnam (1,28,344), Nellore (1,12,288), Kurnool (1,08,834), Srikakulam (1,03,690), Prakasam (1,01,085), Kadapa (90,410), Krishna (83,697) and Vizianagaram (71,012).