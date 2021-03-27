Nearly 1,000 infections reported in A.P. again

However, there were no deaths;4 districts account for 60% of infections

Andhra Pradesh has again reported close to a thousand new infections. In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, 947 infections were reported as four districts saw more than 100 infections each. No death was reported during the past day.

The cumulative tally increased to 8,97,810 as the toll remains at 7,203. The number of active cases jumped to 4,715 as only 377 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate slightly came down to 98.67% and the recoveries increased to 8,85,892. The tests per million ratio crossed 2.80 lakh and the overall positivity rate of 1.495 crore samples tested was at 6%.

In the past day, 42,696 samples were tested and 2.22% of them turned positive.

More than 60% of the new infections were from four districts of Chittoor (180), Visakhapatnam (156), Guntur (145) and Krishna (113). They were followed by Kurnool (61), East Godavari (58), Srikakulam (56), Nellore (43), Kadapa (40), Anantapur (35), Prakasam (23), Vizianagaram (19) and West Godavari (18).

Chittoor has 874 active cases, the highest among the districts, while Visakhapatnam has 623 cases, Krishna has 604 cases and East Godavari 599 cases. They comprise 57% of the total active cases in the State.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,228), West Godavari (94,484), Chittoor (89,142), Guntur (76,895), Anantapur (68,214), Nellore (62,837), Prakasam (62,404), Kurnool (61,362), Visakhapatnam (61,035), Kadapa (55,672), Krishna (49,800), Srikakulam (46,546) and Vizianagaram (41,296).