NDRF to train sniffer dogs in tracing persons under water

An NDRF personnel checking a site with a sniffer dog during a rescue operation in Krishna district.

VIJAYAWADA

10 February 2022 00:48 IST

Special exercises planned to undertake search up to a depth of 60 feet

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is training sniffer dogs in detecting bodies under the water, NDRFDirector General (DG) Atul Karwal has said.

Such training is being given for the first time to the canines allotted to the 2nd Battalion in Kolkata. Similar programmes will be extended to other battalions if the pilot project becomes a success, the DG said.

“The NDRF is using dogs to detect the victims of building collapse trapped in debris and the persons trapped in high-rise structures during calamities. Now, we want to use canines to trace the bodies under the water,” Mr.Atul Karwal told The Hindu.

The force is undertaking rescue and rehabilitation operations during floods, fire, building collapse and other emergencies. In some cases, the NDRF is also retrieving bodies in drowning incidents. “We are testing on up to how much depth, the dogs can detect the persons or bodies trapped in water. The NDRF is giving the special training to a few sniffer dogs. It is the first-of-its-kind training exercise in the country,” the DG said.

“As canines are helping the force in undertaking rescue operations, we want to increase the number of sniffer dogs. We will set up more kennels in the battalions, if necessary,” Mr. Atul Karwal, who inspected the 10th Battalion at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district, said.

Special training exercises have been planned to undertake search operations in water up to a depth of 60 feet, said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan. However, the mode of operation will be different in tanks, wells, rivers, lakes, sea and during heavy floods. The NDRF is retrieving bodies trapped under water below 50 feet now, Mr. Khan said.

Rescue percentage

Speaking on the rescue percentage, Mr. Atul Karwal said 90% of the victims were being rescued during calamities by the force. Thepercentage depends on the time of giving intimation to the NDRF and location, he said.

“We want to increase the capability of the force in various training operations. The NDRF is giving special training to women force,” the DG said.