NDRF to train youth in disaster response

As many as 900 youth from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana will be trained at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion headquarters on disaster management.

Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan will inaugurate the training for the first batch, titled ‘Apada Mitra’ in Guntur district on Monday. Participants from the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will be given training in rescue operations, extending first aid, life-saving and supporting techniques. The trainees would in turn organise camps and train local youth in rescue and rehabilitation operations during disasters, he said.

“NDRF is organising training programmes sponsored by NYKS in 12 locations across the country. Our aim is to train more people in rescue and life-saving methods and minimise human loss during calamities,” Mr. Khan said.Apada Mitras would focus mainly on coastal districts, the officer said.

“We want to build a strong force for taking up rescue operations during calamities. Apada Mitras will prevent human loss and help the NDRF teams there,” the Commandant explained. A team arrived on Sunday for the first batch of training, Zahid Khan added.