NDRF to identify dangerous spots at water bodies in Andhra Pradesh

Aim is to prevent instances of drowning at such places, says Commandant Zahid Khan

The 10 th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is identifying the dangerous spots at beaches, and in rivers and other water bodies in the State to prevent incidents of drowning.

“Following directions from the Director General, NDRF, Atul Karwal, teams are gathering the data pertaining to the drowning incidents at beaches, rivers, tributaries, lakes and canals in Andhra Pradesh,” according to Commandant Zahid Khan.

“The exercise is being taken up in the entire country. In Andhra Pradesh, many drowning cases are being reported in the coastal districts,” he says.

“Teams have been asked to look at spots where such incidents are reported quite often,” Mr. Khan says.

“Instances of drowning have been reported from Polavaram, Kovvur, and Rajamahendravaram. Similarly, there are instances of people committing suicide at Prakasam Barrage. Drowning cases have also been witnessed downstream of the Krishna,” Mr. Khan says.

A report will be sent to the NDRF Director General, who in turn will share it with the Relief Commissioner and the District Collectors.

Precautionary measures

Precautionary measures will be taken at such spots by arranging caution boards, lighting, poles and ropes, and displaying boards mentioning the depth at such spots.

“NDRF outposts will also be arranged to rescue the people in an emergency,” says Mr. Khan.