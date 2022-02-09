NDRF to coordinate with Air Force for emergencies

National conference on training and operations on Feb. 24 and 25

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) willcoordinate with the Indian Air Force to deploy its battalionsduring anemergency, said NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal.

The force was working in coordination with the State Government and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. In some places, the State government provided helicopters to reach the spot and in rescuing victims during calamities, the DG said.

Mr. Karwal, along with 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan, visited the battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Gannavaram on Tuesday. He participated in the Sainik Sammelan with the jawans. Deputy Commandants Zarful Aslam and Sukhendu Datta explained about the facilitiesat the newlybuilt campus.

Speaking toreporters on the occasion, the DG said NDRF Regional Response Centres (RRCs), which were 18 in the country, would be increased to 26. RRCs will help the rescue teams reach the spot quickly during emergencies. Likewise, the number of womenwould be increased in all battalions.

“Focuswould be laid on giving special trainingto women staff in the battalions, so that they can help the force in rescuingthe elderlyand pregnant women during the operations,” Mr. Karwal said.

The Director General said that NDRF is planning to conduct an annual conference on training and operations from this year. The first meet will be held on February 24 and 25, at Kolkata.

“Commandants of all the battalions will discuss rescue and rehabilitation operations taken up in the last one year, and on the ongoing trainingfor the force. NDRF officers will discuss on improving the training programmes,” said Mr. Karwal.

COVID-19 cases

As regards COVID-19, there are 50 active casesamong NDRF personnel across the country, and the officials were instructed to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, no COVID deaths were reported in the battalionsduring thefirst, second and third waves, the DG said. Later, he received grievances from the jawans. Mr. Zahid Khan, and Deputy Commandants Akhilesh Chowbey and Dilbag Singh gave a presentation on the achievements and the activities of 10th Battalion, which was operating in A.P., Telangana and Karnataka States.

He praised the performance of the team, including the women staff, who gave a demonstration on rescuing victims from a high-rise buildingafter it collapsed, providing first aid and shifting them to hospital..