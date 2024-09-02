NDRF, SDRF personnel saved over 25,000 people trapped in floods

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the AP State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) have evacuated about 25,000 flood victims stranded in the colonies in NTR and Krishna districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 50 boats were deployed in the inundated areas to rescue the residents and to distribute food and water packets to the victims. Besides, boats were being arranged from Eluru, West Godavari and Prakasam districts, said the officials.

The flood victims were seen searching and enquiring for their family members. In the colonies, a few parents were seen requesting the rescue teams to provide milk and food for their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NDRF teams were deployed in the flood-hit areas in Ajitsingh Nagar, Pedapulapaka, Yenamalakuduru, Ibrahimpatnam and other areas which were marooned in flood waters for the last two days,” said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar.

“About 17 teams with boats, ropes, cutters, life saving jackets, dragon lights and other equipment were deployed. We have saved more than 10,000 people trapped in the houses,” Mr. Prasanna Kumar said.

Instructions have been given to the assistant commandants and the inspectors to coordinate with the police, disaster management, SDRF and the district officials, said deputy commandants Sukhendu Datta and Zafrul Aslam, who were monitoring the rescue operations.

“In YSR Colony, Shantinagar in Ibrahimpatnam, Sitara Centre, Yenamalakuduru, Vidyadharapuram and other areas which were marooned in flood water, residents were seen spending on the high rise buildings, terraces of the buildings and on trees due to fear of snakes and poisonous reptiles,” said an NGO representative, Venkatesh, who was participating in the rescue and rehabilitation operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.