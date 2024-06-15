NDRF, SCR celebrate World Blood Donor Day

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion organised a blood donation camp at its headquarters at Kondapavaluru in Krishna district on Friday, marking the World Blood Donor Day.

The camp was organised in association with Indian Red Cross Blood Centre, Vijayawada, said NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan.

In total, 45 people including officers, subordinate officers and jawans of the 10th Battalion donated blood, said Mr. Zahid Khan.

NDRF unit Chief Medical Officer Sateesh Duvri and Dr. Arun Kumar, medical officer of the Indian Red Cross Blood Centre, emphasised the need for organising more blood donation camps.

Meanwhile, doctors and staff of Railway Hospital, South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, organised a blood donation camp. Railway Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) M. Sowri Bala inaugurated the camp. She said the drive aimed at spreading awareness on blood donation.

Additional CMS (Health and Family Welfare) of Railway Hospital M. Jaideep said that World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year to honour the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, and it serves as a global campaign to promote blood donation.

Later, Dr. Sowri Bala and Dr. Jaideep presented certificates to the blood donors.

