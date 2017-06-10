‘NDRF ready to tackle emergencies in monsoon’

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, which saved many lives and rescued thousands of people during calamities, has geared up to tackle any eventuality during the rainy season, according to its Commandant SH. Zahid Khan.

A 1997 batch officer of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Mr. Khan, took over as new Commandant of the battalion on Saturday, while his predecessor Prasanth Dar was transferred. Prior to his joining in NDRF, Zahid Khan served in CRPF 212 Battalion in Chhattisgarh.

He inspected the medical, recreation, signal, canteen and other facilities on Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) campus in Guntur from where the force was operating. A native of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Khan worked in Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Bangalore, Bhopal, Kulgam, and Assam.

NDRF second in commandant Love Kumar and deputy commandants Santosh Kumar, Kuldeep Singh and Madhusudhan Reddy, who accompanied Khan, explained to him about the staff position at different places in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States. Speaking on the occasion, the Commandant said: “The 10th Battalion based at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh is operating from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bangalore and the companies will rush as early as possible to the spot during cyclones.”

Training for SDRF

“We have trained force and we are ready to meet the emergencies during the ongoing rainy season, particularly in the coastal districts in AP.

NDRF will also focus on imparting training to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Community Capacity Building and Publicity Awareness Programmes to minimise human and animal loss during natural calamities,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu.

Mock exercises

The force, in association with ISRO, DRDO, IAF, HPCL and other organisations will conduct mock operations to alert and enlighten the public. Training is being given to NDRF personnel in operating latest equipment.

Earlier, a medical camp was organised in which 150 walkers were treated. NDRF Chief Medical Officer B.V. Rao, medical officers Nithin, Supriya and Chaitanya conducted health check-up for the patients.