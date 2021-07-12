NDRF personnel retrieve four bodies from quarry pit

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion personnel on Monday, retrieved the bodies of four persons, who accidentally fell in a quarry pit at Parvathipuram in Guntur district.

The deceased were identified as B. Sai Shankar (22), L. Vamshi (21), Shankar Reddy (22) and S. Venkatesh (23), all natives of Prathipadu in Guntur district, said Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

The team led by NDRF inspector Mukesh Kumar completed the operation in six hours. The deceased were all petty vendors.

Six persons went near the quarry pit on Sunday evening, of which four persons accidentally fell in the pit and two survived, the police said.

The depth of the pit was more than ten feet, Mr. Khan said.