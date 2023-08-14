HamberMenu
NDRF personnel organise ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Krishna district

August 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KONDAPAVULURU (KRISHNA DT):

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
10th battalion personnel of the NDRF hoisting national flags at their base camp as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Monday.

10th battalion personnel of the NDRF hoisting national flags at their base camp as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officers and jawans of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion organised a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the base camp at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Monday. The jawans took out a motorcycle rally, planted saplings and arranged tricolour flags at the battalion headquarters.

Second-in-Commandant Niranjan Singh flagged off the rally and appealed to the jawans and the officers to hoist national flags at their houses and celebrate the 77th Independence Day. Later, he, along with Deputy Commandant Dilbag Singh, planted saplings and distributed flags.

“The Assistant Commands, Inspectors and other staff and their family members took selfies with the flags and uploaded them on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website,” said Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta and Akhilesh Chowbey.

