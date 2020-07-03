Andhra Pradesh

NDRF personnel hail Modi's visit to Ladakh

National Disaster Response Force 10th Battalion personnel watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to LAC and addressing the military personnel on India-China border on Friday.

National Disaster Response Force 10th Battalion personnel watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to LAC and addressing the military personnel on India-China border on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, based at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Ladakh on Friday.

The NDRF personnel, who watched Modi’s visit on television and heard his speech, said the Prime Minister’s tour in the wake of the clashes with Chinese troops killing 20 Indian army personnel on June 15, will instill courage in the forces guarding the borders at Ladakh.

The force was all praise for Mr. Modi who visited the area for the first time and interacted with the injured jawans and also with the Air Force, the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

