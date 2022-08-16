NDRF pays tributes to freedom fighters

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
August 16, 2022 07:16 IST

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)‘s 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan presenting medals to the personnel during the Independence Day celebrations at its headquarter in Krishna district on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)‘s 10 th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan paid tributes to freedom fighters and exhorted the personnel to take inspiration from them and strive for the development of the nation.

Mr. Zahid Khan, along with Chairman of Family Welfare Centre, Asha Khan, and other officers hoisted the national flag at the Battalion Headquarters, at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Monday.

He appreciated those who received the President’s Police Medals (PPMs) for their distinguished services.

Later, the Commandant, Deputy Commandants and Assistant Commandant met the officers and jawans and enquired about their problems, if any.

Children of the NDRF personnel performed cultural programmes. The jawans distributed sweets and celebrated the 75 th Independence Day celebrations at the headquarters.

