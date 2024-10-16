NDRF deploys teams in Chennai, Bapatla and Nellore

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent its teams to Chennai, Bapatla and Nellore to take up rescue and rehabilitation operations as heavy to very heavy rain was forecast in the next 48 hours, said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar.

“We have sent five teams to Chennai, one team to Chirala in Bapatla district and one team has been positioned in Nellore, due to heavy rainfall in the last two days,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Instructions had been given to coordinate with the District Collectors concerned and the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) officials, the Commandant said.

18 teams formed

In Prakasam district, police constituted 18 teams to tackle the rains and flood situation. Two Additional SPs, Deputy Superintendents of Police will monitor the situation round-the-clock, said Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar.

He directed the police to shift the people staying in low lying areas and along the coast as a precautionary measure. Pickets should be arranged at the low-level bridges and on the roads where the rivulets and streams were overflowing, he said.

People had been requested not to go into waters or cross the streams which were in spate. People residing in the fishermen villages and on the sea coast had been requested to move to the cyclone rehabilitation shelters, the SP said.

Control Rooms

The SP appealed to the public to alert the police in the control room by calling over ‘112’ or the police Whatsapp No. 9121102266, in case of emergency.

Control Rooms had been set up in all police sub-divisions in Prakasam district which will function round-the-clock. Police have been asked to be alert along the coast, the SP said.

