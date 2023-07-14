NDRF deploys 18 teams in four States to tackle cyclone, flood emergencies

July 14, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion is prepared to tackle emergency situations arising out of rains and floods during the ongoing monsoon. Teams have been deployed with necessary equipment for rescue operations, said Commandant Zahid Khan.

“Teams have been positioned in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Raichur, Shaikpet (Regional Response Centre), Yelahanka (Bengaluru) and Madhurawada (Visakhapatnam),” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Mr. Zahid Khan said instructions have been given to the force to be prepared to move to the locations with necessary equipment. A deployment plan has been made to rush to the spot within 30 minutes, he said.

“We will be coordinating with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Collectors, Joint Collectors and the District Disaster Management Authorities,” said NDRF Liaison Officer K. Hanumantha Rao.

Women force

The women members of the force have been trained to shift flood victims and provide rehabilitation for them.

“NDRF deployed women during emergencies in Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and other places, and they performed well. Training has been imparted to women force in operating various emergency equipment,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.

The 10th Battalion is equipped with Vehicle Mounted Antenna (VMA), with Very High Frequency (VHF), V-Sat and satellite phones, which can provide internet and signals to VHF sets up to 25 km. “We can provide better services to people through VMA, which is being used for the first time,” he said.

Control room

A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the 10th Battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district. In addition to the 18 teams positioned in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Puducherry, seven teams were kept ready at the base camp, and the RRCs based at Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam were alerted, said Niranjan Singh, the second in command.

“The teams are ready with inflated boats, medical kits, cutters, lights, ropes, sniffer dog squads and other emergency equipment to take up rescue operations during cyclones and floods,” he added.